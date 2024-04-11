The Russians bombed the TPP in Sumy and hit the region with artillery. There are wounded

Today, after 4 p.m., the Russians hit the sumy thermal power plant (TPP) with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Preliminary, as a result of the attack on the thermal power plant, no one was injured. All necessary services are available on site. The consequences of the impact are being clarified.

Also, around 12:00, the enemy shelled the Esman community of the Shostka district, preliminary, from barrel artillery. A 30-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured and were taken to the Hlukhiv hospital.

Already at 2 oʼclock in the afternoon, the Russians attacked the Vorozhba community, a 16-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother were injured, the Sumy region prosecutorʼs office reported. Vehicles, private homes and power grids were damaged. Prosecutors are documenting the effects of the shelling.

Tonight, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. They aimed at the energy infrastructure. Air defense forces shot down 57 air targets out of 82, including 18 missiles and 39 drones.

“Ukrenergo” informed about damage to substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions. DTEK also reported that the strikes seriously damaged the equipment of two DTEK thermal power plants.

In addition, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP, the most powerful in the Kyiv region, and “Centerenergo” lost 100% of its generation due to attacks on the energy infrastructure.

Shelling continued during the day. In particular, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv. According to the latest data, as a result of the attack there, four civilians were killed, and five more were injured.

Previous attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a large-scale missile strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that the enemy used 99 missiles and drones. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.