During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 57 air targets out of 82

On the night of April 11, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 82 missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles and 39 drones.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russian army launched across Ukraine:

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov region of the Russian Federation);

six Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters (launch area — Tambov region of the Russian Federation);

12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area — Belgorod region of the Russian Federation);

40 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea);

four Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region).

To repel the air attack, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved. They managed to destroy 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 39 Shahed drones, two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Lviv region became the main direction of the Russian attack. The object of the gas distribution network in Stryi district and the electric substation in Chervonohradskyi were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire.