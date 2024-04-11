Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine

On the night of April 11, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones. They targeted critical infrastructure.

There were at least ten strikes on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv and the region. As of now, there are no victims. There are interruptions in the electricity supply, informed the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov. Kharkiv metro will not work for the next few hours.

The Russians also directed kamikaze drones and missiles at the Kyiv region, attacking a critical infrastructure facility. Emergency services are extinguishing the fire there. There is no information about the victims or the dead, the Kyiv Military Administration noted.

DTEK wrote that Russia hit two thermal power plants, but did not specify in which region. The power engineers began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the damaged equipment.

MiG-31K fighters attacked the city of Stryi in the Lviv region with "Kinzhal" missiles, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported. Monitoring groups wrote that there were eight missiles.

The strategic aviation of Russia also launched Kh-101 cruise missiles. Explosions were heard in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions. The attack was supported by Shahed drones.

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Russian invaders attacked generation facilities and transmission systems in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces added that air defense forces shot down 37 out of 40 launched drones. Information about the downed missiles is still being clarified.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia carried out a large-scale missile air strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that the enemy used 99 missiles and drones. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.