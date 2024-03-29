At night, Russian troops aimed at the Kaniv and Dniester HPPs

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the meeting of the stake that on the night of March 29, the targets of the Russian occupiers were the Kaniv and Dniester hydroelectric power plants. They are located in Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

"The terrorist country wants a repeat of the ecological disaster in the Kherson Region [after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP]. But now not only Ukraine is under threat, but also Moldova. The water will not stop in front of the border posts, just as the Russian war will not stop, if it is not stopped together and in time in Ukraine," the president added.

On the night of March 29, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Ukraine. There is damage to thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions, there have been emergency power outages. As the executive director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk noted in a comment to "Suspilne", at one TPP, units and equipment for transmitting electricity into the power grid were destroyed, and at the other, units and transformers were damaged. Another one is damaged again, Russia fired at it last week.

The shelling was massive — the Russians launched 99 missiles and kamikaze drones over Ukraine, and the air defense forces shot down 58 Shahed drones and 26 missiles.

A blow to the Dnipro HPP

On March 22, the Russians fired almost 20 rockets at Zaporizhzhia. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, eight rockets hit the Dnipro HPP. In total, three people died and 29 were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack. After a rocket attack on the Dnipro HPP hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia, a large-scale leakage of oil products into the Dnipro River occurred. Ukrenergo believes that it will take years to restore the Dnipro HPP to its design state.