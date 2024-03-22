After the attack on the Dnipro HPP, petroleum products leaked into the Dnipro River

After a missile attack on the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, a large-scale leakage of oil products into the Dnipro River occurred.
This is reported by the State Ecoinspection of the Southern District.
"As a result of the impact on the Dnipro HPP, soil contamination was recorded, oil products leaked into the water body of the Dnipro River, and specialists of the Inspectorate took water samples for the purpose of laboratory research," the service said in a statement.
Inspectors took soil and water samples for laboratory tests. The results will be handed over to the law enforcement officers.
It is not yet known how much petroleum products got into the water.
Earlier, the director of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota said that the Dnipro HPP had two direct hits — HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not known whether it will be possible to restore HPP-2, it is seriously damaged. One of the missiles hit the support, the crane beams were broken. The engine room and electrical equipment will have to be completely restored. The scale of the consequences will be clear during the day.
- On the night of March 22, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. There is a hit in the largest hydroelectric power plant — Dnipro HPP (Zaporizhzhia). There is no threat of a breakthrough. Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one power line, thermal power plant equipment was damaged. There were strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
- According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, this is the largest Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system in recent times, the purpose of which is "to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption in work."
- In total, the occupiers launched 151 missiles and kamikaze drones across Ukraine that night. Air defense shot down 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles, of which 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 aviation missiles.
- Three people died in Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi. More than 10 injured.