That night, air defense destroyed 58 drones and 26 missiles

On the night of March 29, Russian troops launched 99 missiles and kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 58 Shahed drones and 26 missiles, including 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 5 Kh-59 guided aircraft and 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In general, the enemy launched:

60 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type;

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

2 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

9 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

On the night of March 29 , Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. There is damage to thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions of Ukraine.