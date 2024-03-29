At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraineʼs energy sector. There is damage

On the night of March 29, Russian troops attacked Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. There is damage to thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by "Ukrenergo".

The Russians launched drones and cruise missiles. An air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine. In the evening and during the night, explosions rang out in Dnipro and the region, in Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.

Currently, the Dnipropetrovsk region has implemented emergency blackout schedules, and the Kharkiv region has hourly blackouts.

The main target of the Russians was living people and objects of critical infrastructure, said the head of regional military administration Serhiy Lysak. Energy facilities were damaged in the Dnipro, Kryvoriz and Kamian districts.

There is a wounded person due to shelling in the Kamiansky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Also in Kamiansky, five people were injured by shelling, including a 5-year-old girl. Two victims were hospitalized. Destroyed country houses, mutilated cars.

During the massive shelling of Ukraine, Poland raised military aircraft into the sky.