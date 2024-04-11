The Russians hit energy facilities in five regions

The Russians once again hit the objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Enemy missiles and drones damaged “Ukrenergo” substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

This was reported in “Ukrenergo”.

The company does not specify which objects the Russian army attacked.

In the Kharkiv region, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced from 06:31. At the same time, restrictions were not applied in other regions.

DTEK also reported that as a result of todayʼs enemy shelling, two thermal power plants of DTEK were damaged. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

The company noted that the strikes seriously damaged the companyʼs equipment. After the end of the attack, the energy workers immediately began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the equipment. The company is synchronizing its actions with “Ukrenergo”, DTEK added.

On the night of April 11, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. They aimed at the energy infrastructure. Air defense forces shot down 57 air targets out of 82, including 18 missiles and 39 drones.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia carried out a large-scale missile airstrike on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that the enemy used 99 missiles and drones. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.