Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv. There are dead and injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, as of 1:00 p.m., four civilians were killed and five others were injured.

This is reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

There is damage to residential buildings and cars in the private sector. They also recorded impressions of industrial facilities. The circumstances are being clarified.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the missile threat in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions at 12:00 p.m.

On the night of April 11, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. They aimed at the energy infrastructure. Air defense forces shot down 57 air targets out of 82, including 18 missiles and 39 drones.

Vitaliy Kim reported earlier today that eight Shahed drones were destroyed at night over the Mykolaiv region. The wreckage of the downed drones fell in an open area, and there were no casualties.

Also, at 03:05, the enemy shelled the Kutsurubska community with artillery, as a result of which no one was injured.