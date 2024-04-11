”Centerenergo”: the Russians destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region with a missile attack

As a result of the massive shelling of Ukraine by drones and missiles on the night of April 11, the Russian army completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region.

The head of the supervisory board of “Centernergo” PJSC Andrii Hota said this in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, all workers who were on shift during the shelling are alive.

As a result of the impact, a large-scale fire occurred in the turbine shop. Fire localization work is still ongoing at the enterprise. Because of this and previous Russian attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of its generation.

The mayor of Ukrainka Oleksandr Turenko called on the citizens to charge all their devices and make maximum water reserves.

According to him, both "Points of Invincibility" in Ukrainka work around the clock, there is everything you need there. He did not specify any details.

Earlier this day, a video of a large-scale fire at the station began to spread on social networks. Users note that this happened at the Trypilska TPP as a result of a missile strike.

The Trypilska TPP is the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region and one of the largest in Ukraine. The company is the largest supplier of electricity in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

On the night of April 11, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. They aimed at the energy infrastructure. Air defense forces shot down 57 air targets out of 82, including 18 missiles and 39 drones.

Ukrenergo reported damage to substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions. DTEK also reported that the strikes seriously damaged the equipment of two DTEK thermal power plants.

Previous attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a large-scale missile strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that the enemy used 99 missiles and drones. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.