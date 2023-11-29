"Nova Post" opened a second branch in Romania — in the city of Brasov. By the end of the year, the company plans to open another branch in Constanta.
This was reported by the press service of the "Nova Post".
Customers can receive and send documents, parcels up to 30 kg to Ukraine and Moldova. The delivery time is from 3 to 5 days. It is also possible to call a courier.
The branch is open daily at Str. Brânduselor, 72. During six months of operation in Romania, the company delivered parcels for almost 8 000 people.
- "Nova Post" began active international expansion into European countries in 2022, already during a full-scale war. Now its European division Nova Post has branches in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary.
- By the end of the year, Nova Post will open its branches in Paris and Milan, and by 2024 the postal operator has planned to open in 16 more countries.