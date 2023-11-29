"Nova Post" opened a second branch in Romania — in the city of Brasov. By the end of the year, the company plans to open another branch in Constanta.

This was reported by the press service of the "Nova Post".

Customers can receive and send documents, parcels up to 30 kg to Ukraine and Moldova. The delivery time is from 3 to 5 days. It is also possible to call a courier.

The branch is open daily at Str. Brânduselor, 72. During six months of operation in Romania, the company delivered parcels for almost 8 000 people.