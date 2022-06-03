100 days of the war. Russia fired 8 missiles at the railways, 800 people are hiding in Azot plant bomb shelters, and the Ukrainian military is trying to recapture Sievierodonetsk. Live coverage

During the hundred days of the war, Russia launched 551 Iskander and Caliber cruise missiles across Ukraine, in particular, the enemy damaged the railway in Lviv and Mykolayiv oblasts in the last 24 hours. The head of Luhansk oblast, Serhiy Haidai, is convinced that Sievierodonetsk has every chance of a quick release, as the defenders are successfully conducting local operations, taking prisoners and have everything necessary to drive out the occupiers from the oblast center. Meanwhile, Russia continues to shell the Azot plant, which has about 800 people hiding in bomb shelters. Read about the main events of the 100th day of the war in live text coverage (read here about the key events of June 2).