There are two Russian ships with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea

There are now two Russian ships with cruise missiles in the Black Sea, and three other large landing ships are heading to the base in Sevastopol.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

"The remaining units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are concentrated in the bases of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

According to Operational Command South, the threat of dropping sea mines remains in Odesa oblast, and the situation in the operational zone is "stably tense."

"The enemy is trying to hold the defensive lines and, in contrast to counter-offensive actions, is intensifying the shelling of our positions. In Mykolayiv oblast, the massive missile strike with use of strategic aviation is put. With four cruise missiles, the enemy struck the previously destroyed railway bridge near the village of Trykhaty. Also the Black Sea coast of Mykolayiv oblast and back areas of our positions are attacked", — declared in Operational Command South.

Apparently, the command says, the enemy is trying to increase psychological pressure on civilians and defense forces to reduce the dynamics of counter-offensive action.