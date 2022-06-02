Up to 800 people are in bomb shelters near the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk

About 800 people are hiding in several bomb shelters near the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk.

The head of the military administration of Luhansk oblast Serhiy Haidai reported about it in the comment to CNN.

"There are locals there who were asked to leave the city, but they refused. There are also children there, but there are few of them," he said.

According to him, on June 2, the occupiers fired again at the Azot plant and hit one of the administrative buildings and the warehouse where methanol was stored.

The plant is privately owned, and the owners say only a small amount of chemicals remain.

Haidai says that the plant does not matter from a military point of view, so Azot is definitely not Azovstal, where Ukrainian defenders have been defending for more than 80 days.