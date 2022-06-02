Sievierodonetsk should not be written off. The head of Luhansk oblast is convinced that the city has every chance to be liberated soon

The city of Sievierodonetsk is in Luhansk oblast, although the situation there is extremely difficult.

The head of Luhansk oblast, Serhiy Haidai, is convinced that the city has all the chances for a quick liberation, as the defenders are successfully conducting local operations, taking prisoners and have everything necessary to expel the occupiers from the oblast center.

"To all skeptics: Sievierodonetsk should not be written off. It will be early. The city is holding on and, unlike Kadyrov, Iʼm telling the truth. When the head of Chechnya says that the Kadyrovites have completely captured Sievierodonetsk, we invite him to make a video to confirm it," Haidai said.