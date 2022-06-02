Ukrzaliznytsia warns of train delays due to shelling of Stryi district

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a delay in a number of flights due to the Russian shelling of railway infrastructure in the Stryi district of Lviv oblast.

This was reported by the UZ press service.

The following trains are delayed:

№ 6 Ivano-Frankivsk — Zaporizhzhia

№ 18 Lviv — Kharkiv

№ 37 Uzhhorod — Odesa

№ 13 Kyiv — Solotvino

№ 45 Uzhhorod — Kharkiv

№ 96 Rakhiv — Kyiv

№ 95 Kyiv — Rakhiv

№ 1 Ivano-Frankivsk — Kharkiv

№ 43 Ivano-Frankivsk — Kyiv

№ 14 Solotvino — Kyiv

№ 38 Odesa — Uzhhorod

№ 25 Rakhiv — Odesa

№ 29 Kyiv — Uzhhorod

Also today during the day the routes of several suburban trains will be limited to Stryy station:

№ 6155 Lviv — Lavochne

№ 6187 Lviv — Mukachevo

№ 6189 Lviv — Lavochne — Chop (in the opposite direction — to the station Lavochne)

In addition, № 829/830 Lviv — Uzhhorod — Lviv is scheduled for June 2, will not run.

"The situation is completely under control, there is no danger for passengers and the movement of trains, the consequences of the damage are being eliminated," UZ said.