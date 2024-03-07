78 years ago, Winston Churchill delivered a historic speech in Fulton — he told the world how to deal with the Soviet threat. We remember his words, which the current West, unfortunately, has forgotten

In 1945, people around the world rejoiced at the end of a terrible world war. It was completed even earlier than planned. After the capitulation of Germany in May, it was predicted that Japan would remain at war at least until 1946.

At the beginning of 1945, the then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill also hoped for peace. But, of course, not for a simple peace, but under the strict supervision of the "big three" winners — the United States, Great Britain and the Soviet Union. Even after the conference of the leaders of the three powers in Yalta in February of the same year, Churchill was full of optimism. He believed that by joint efforts they and the USA would at least somehow manage to keep the Soviet dictator Stalin under control. In particular, to prevent Soviet expansion in Eastern Europe.

Roosevelt and Churchill during negotiations in Yalta, February 1945. Getty Images / «Babel'»

It would seem that, politically, everything was going according to Churchillʼs plan. US President Franklin Roosevelt, contrary to unspoken American tradition, won the presidential election for the fourth time in a row in the fall of 1944. All that remained was to win the parliamentary elections in Britain against the background of the unprecedented popularity that Churchill had gained during the Second World War.

But before the next meeting of the "Big Three" in Potsdam in July 1945, everything went awry. In April, Roosevelt died right in his office. The new head of the White House, Harry Truman, inherited the presidency as vice president. He had no experience in big politics and, of course, did not have time to work out a common position with Churchill before the meeting with Stalin.

Churchill himself was so engrossed in foreign policy that he completely forgot about domestic policy. He remained a wartime politician, and British society demanded peace-time reforms. In the end, Churchill unexpectedly lost the parliamentary elections, was forced to resign as Prime Minister and leave Potsdam in the midst of negotiations. He was replaced by Laborist Clement Attlee, who himself did not believe in his victory.

Pictured are seated from left to right: British Prime Minister Clement Attlee, who replaced Churchill at the conference, US President Harry Truman and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, Potsdam, 1945. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Instead, Stalin took advantage of the disunity of the West and not only maintained, but also improved his position. He laid the preconditions for the transformation of European countries occupied by the Soviet army into a social camp with puppet regimes. Bargained substantial reparations from Germany, officially included Koenigsberg and Polish territories in the USSR.

After the election defeat, Churchillʼs conservative party went into opposition. The ex-prime minister himself was not going to leave big politics. However, at the end of 1945, at the insistence of doctors, he decided to take a leave of absence. He was recommended to go to a region with a warm climate, and Churchill chose the American Florida. In mid-January 1946, he and his wife Clementine arrived in Miami, the last time they vacationed together before the beginning of World War II. Later, their daughter Sarah joined them.

Churchill with his wife and daughter in Miami, March 1, 1946. Getty Images / «Babel'»

For six weeks, Churchill conscientiously rested — he sunbathed, painted landscapes on the beaches, and went to Cuba with his family. Local newspapermen were warned not to bother the ex-prime minister, because he had come to rest. And he will attend only a few official events. However, Churchill was often approached by people on the streets and asked for his autograph, and paparazzi photographed him during walks and at the easel. He was no less popular in the United States than in Britain, especially after his historic speech to Congress in December 1941.

Churchill painting on Miami Beach surrounded by photographers, January 26, 1946. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Despite his rest, Churchill followed world events. He, of course, paid attention to Stalinʼs speech in Moscow on February 9, 1946. The essence of the speech of the Soviet dictator was as follows: yes, the USSR won the Second World War together with Britain, the USA and other allies, but without Soviet help they would not have coped with it; the war proved that the Soviet system is the best of all forms of social organization; in general, fascism arose in capitalist countries, they unleashed the Second World War, as well as the First World War; and the USSR was always peaceful, democratic and never supported any aggressor. So, most likely, Stalinʼs statements influenced Churchill while preparing for his speech.

Footage from Stalinʼs speech on February 9, 1946. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The ex-prime minister came to the States not only for recreation. He hoped to establish relations with American President Truman, whom he had met only once during the failed Potsdam Conference.

Back in October 1945, Churchill received a letter from the president of Westminster College in the small town of Fulton, Missouri, inviting him to give a lecture on international relations. The president of a small college could hardly have expected a visit from Churchill if another president had not personally written a postscript to the letter: “This is a great college in my home state. I hope you can come. I will introduce you. Best regards, Harry Truman." Ever since Potsdam, the White House has not been able to develop a clear strategy for negotiations with the USSR. And a better expert than Churchill could not be found.

The former British prime minister, of course, accepted the invitation. And in general, he joked that he could not refuse a college with "a rather familiar name that reminds me of the place where I acquired skills in politics, rhetoric and dialectics." He alluded to the Palace of Westminster, where the Parliament of Great Britain sits. At the beginning of March 1946, Churchill arrived in Washington, and from there, together with Truman, took the presidential train to Fulton.