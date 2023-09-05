Parliament supported the resignation of Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of Oleksiy Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defense.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, member of parliament from the Holos party, writes about this.
327 deputies voted for it.
Reznikov reported to the deputies about 552 days of work in office. In particular, he said that during this time military aid to Ukraine reached $100 billion, 200 names of Western weapons, 30 models of Ukrainian drones were adopted, the reform of military medical commissions is ongoing, etc.
Oleksiy Reznikov also stated that the Ministry of Defense has stockpiled 200,000 bulletproof vests, 150,000 helmets, delivered 1.5 million winter uniforms and 2 million summer uniforms.
Rustem Umerov will be appointed to the post at the next plenary session. You can read about him here.
- At the beginning of January 2023, a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at several times inflated prices (in particular, eggs at 17 hryvnias per piece). Against this background, the Ministry of Defense decided to publish information about procurement contracts on its own website, as well as compare prices with market prices.
- Because of purchases for the army, three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicions, the department updated its personnel. After that, Oleksiy Reznikov approved the composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council. From April 23, the Prozorro system began to display information on non-armed defense purchases, including data on food services.
- In August, a new scandal arose around the procurement of the Ministry of Defense — due to the purchase of jackets. Journalists reported that the jackets were purchased at three times the inflated price and instead of winter jackets, they ordered summer ones. In the customs documents from the supplier, the jackets were at $29 per unit, and the Ministry of Defense paid $86 per unit. Oleksiy Reznikov replied that the price of $29 never existed and he did not know what the Turkish suppliers wrote in the customs documents. According to him, the military did not complain about the jackets.