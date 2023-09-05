Parliament supported the resignation of Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of Oleksiy Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defense.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, member of parliament from the Holos party, writes about this.

327 deputies voted for it.

Reznikov reported to the deputies about 552 days of work in office. In particular, he said that during this time military aid to Ukraine reached $100 billion, 200 names of Western weapons, 30 models of Ukrainian drones were adopted, the reform of military medical commissions is ongoing, etc.

Oleksiy Reznikov also stated that the Ministry of Defense has stockpiled 200,000 bulletproof vests, 150,000 helmets, delivered 1.5 million winter uniforms and 2 million summer uniforms.

Rustem Umerov will be appointed to the post at the next plenary session. You can read about him here.