The State Bureau of Investigation detained businessmen who sold eggs to the military for 17 hryvnias each

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained businessmen who sold eggs to the military for 17 hryvnias each.

The SBI reported this on February 2.

5 people are involved in the scheme: representatives of supplier companies and military personnel who are responsible for providing one of the military units. They also detained a military man who managed the black bookkeeping of the swindlers.

Fraudsters invented other schemes: they wrote down information in the documents that the military unit received part of the products in its warehouse, when in fact nothing was delivered. Then the "virtual" products were "written off" — as if the soldiers ate them.

The amount of established losses to the state from the activities of this group exceeds 4.6 million hryvnias. The "saved" funds, which were transferred by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the accounts, were shared among the participants of the scheme.