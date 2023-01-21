The Ukrainian MoD was accused of purchasing products at inflated prices. The department managers are already invited to the Rada committee

Journalists accused the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense of purchasing food products at several times inflated prices.

This is stated in the zn.ua article.

Journalists claim that product prices are three times higher than retail prices in Kyiv supermarkets. The deal worth 13.16 billion hryvnias was concluded on December 23, 2022. It is about providing food to military units stationed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.

The article cites as an example how the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense contracted eggs for UAH 17 per piece, while in the Silpo retail chain they cost UAH 7. Potatoes were ordered at UAH 22 per kilogram, and the retail price in the store is UAH 8–9. At the same time, it is worth noting that the prices on the website of this network differ from those indicated by journalists.

The contract was signed with the Active company. It has a charter capital of one thousand hryvnias. In 2021, the Tax Office canceled its VAT payer certificate (due to lack of supplies and failure to submit declarations).

Lawmaker Maryana Bezuhla said that the State Audit Service is currently conducting an audit of the Ministry of Defense, and "resonant conclusions" are expected based on the results. She also added that the leadership of the Ministry of Defense has already been summoned to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.