The Deputy Minister of Defense resigned due to the scandal involving the procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resigned. The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov accepted his statement and asked the Cabinet of Ministers to release Shapovalov.
The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.
"Despite the fact that the announced accusations are unfounded and groundless, Vyacheslav Shapovalovʼs statement on dismissal is a worthy act in the traditions of European and democratic politics, a demonstration that the interests of defense are higher than any offices or chairs," the department noted.
They emphasized that such a step will preserve the trust of society and international partners, as well as ensure objectivity during additional inspections.
- On January 21, ZN.ua journalists accused the Ministry of Defense of purchasing food products at several times inflated prices. The article stated that prices for products are three times higher than retail prices in Kyiv supermarkets. The agreement worth 13.16 billion hryvnias was concluded on December 23, 2022. It is about providing food to military units stationed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.
- On January 23, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov personally responded to these criticisms, in particular, he explained that the Ministry of Defense does not buy individual products, but a complex service — food supply. The Minister explained that the prices of the eight suppliers are different, as well as in supermarket chains, because each one has its own specialization and own production of a certain group of goods. Product prices are analyzed by special expert institutions.