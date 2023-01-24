The Deputy Minister of Defense resigned due to the scandal involving the procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resigned. The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov accepted his statement and asked the Cabinet of Ministers to release Shapovalov.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.

"Despite the fact that the announced accusations are unfounded and groundless, Vyacheslav Shapovalovʼs statement on dismissal is a worthy act in the traditions of European and democratic politics, a demonstration that the interests of defense are higher than any offices or chairs," the department noted.

They emphasized that such a step will preserve the trust of society and international partners, as well as ensure objectivity during additional inspections.