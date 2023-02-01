The Prosecutor General confirmed the suspicions of three officials of the Ministry of Defense due to purchases for the army

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin confirmed the suspicions of three officials of the Ministry of Defense.

Yes, we are talking about the former deputy minister. He received suspicion for obstructing the legal activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period — he lobbied for the conclusion of contracts for the supply of products for the military at inflated prices, the purchase of low-quality body armor and other items for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The former acting head of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources was suspected of misappropriating funds and obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — organizing the purchase of low-quality body armor.

A current employee of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of having acquired particularly large amounts of money and official forgery. In his position as deputy director of one of the defense enterprises, he entered into a fictitious contract with a foreign company on the inspection, assessment and technical condition of previously repaired 4 engines and 2 main gearboxes for aviation equipment.