The $29 price tag never existed. The Minister of Defense called a press conference to explain the objections to the purchase of winter jackets

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, called a press conference regarding the journalistsʼ information about how summer jackets allegedly became winter ones. He reiterated that the investigation was false and explained why.

"At least the winter form is different from the summer form. You can watch it. 180 thousand units were delivered. Of which 45,000 are in warehouses. And 135,000 are from servicemen of the Armed Forces. This was done last year, in the winter. Accordingly, our defenders fought in this winter uniform. No complaints. If the summer uniform was worn in the winter, we would know about it for sure — 140 thousand people would tell about it," he said.

Reznikov emphasized that the corresponding contract with the Turkish firm was concluded in September of last year — then everything was paid, and deliveries began.

“Strange invoice with prices of $29 in Turkish dated December 9. That is, when the deliveries have already taken place. The quote from this company was for $83 or $85, which was stated in the contract. The price of $29 never existed," the minister emphasized and added that journalists did not ask him to comment on the invoice about the price of $29.

Reznikov was also asked if he had spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi about his possible resignation.

"98% of our communication with the president is devoted to the provision of the Armed Forces, and 2%, well, maybe 5% is what we will do after victory, what are bilateral security agreements, what is "security architecture". We discuss many things with him, including reforms, high-profile cases, I give him my explanation, show documents. I have a clear conscience," he emphasized.