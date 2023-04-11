The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov approved the composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council. Here is the list of them

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov approved the composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense.
It included:
- Oleksandr Herashchenko ("Center for Combating Raiding and Corruption");
- Artak Hryhoryan ("All-Ukrainian Association "Avtomaidan");
- Yevhen Hrushovets ("Association of Lawyers of Ukraine");
- Vitaliy Kalnytskyi ("Anti-corruption axe");
- Hennadiy Kryvosheya ("Together against corruption");
- Vitaliy Masyuk ("New Honest Ukraine");
- Tatyana Nikolayenko ("Sororitas");
- Vitaly Odzhikovskyi ("Association of Lawyers of Ukraine");
- Dmytro Ostapenko ("Association of Lawyers of Ukraine");
- Kostyantyn Piontkovskyi ("All-Ukrainian Association "Avtomaidan");
- Viktor Prudkovskikh ("Anti-corruption axe");
- Oleh Svirko ("Sororitas");
- Olena Trehub ("Independent Anti-Corruption Commission");
- Anastasia Shuba ("Anti-corruption axe");
- Bohdana Yarova ("Sororitas").
At the beginning of January, a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at allegedly inflated prices several times over (in particular, eggs at 17 hryvnias per piece). Against this background, the Ministry of Defense decided to publish information about procurement contracts on its own website, as well as compare prices with market prices. Due to purchases for the army, three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicions, and personnel renewal was carried out in the department.