The Cabinet of Ministers appointed two new deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed two new Deputy Ministers of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. Before that, he promised personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

Vitaliy Deineha became deputy minister for digital development, digital transformations and digitization. Deineha is a volunteer and activist, the founder and, in 2014-2020, the head of the "Come Back Alive" charity fund.

Andriy Shevchenko became deputy minister for European integration. Shevchenko is a former journalist and MP, activist. In 2015-2021, he was the ambassador to Canada.