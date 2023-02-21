The Cabinet of Ministers appointed two new deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed two new Deputy Ministers of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. Before that, he promised personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense.
This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.
Vitaliy Deineha became deputy minister for digital development, digital transformations and digitization. Deineha is a volunteer and activist, the founder and, in 2014-2020, the head of the "Come Back Alive" charity fund.
Andriy Shevchenko became deputy minister for European integration. Shevchenko is a former journalist and MP, activist. In 2015-2021, he was the ambassador to Canada.
- At the beginning of January, a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at allegedly inflated prices several times over (in particular, eggs at 17 hryvnias for each).
- On January 24, it became known that Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces, resigned. At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about Reznikovʼs possible release.
- Due to purchases for the army, three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicion, and Reznikov informed about personnel renewal in the department. On February 14, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed General Oleksandr Pavlyuk as the first deputy minister of defense. Pavlyuk is a general, hero of Ukraine, former commander of the United Forces in Donbas. From March to May 2022, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.