Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov may be dismissed from his post in a few weeks

Peopleʼs deputy from "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov may lose his position and head the Ministry of Strategic Industries. As his successor in the Ministry of Defense, the deputy names the current head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

According to Babel sources, such an option is indeed being discussed. Interlocutors in the leadership of "Servants of the People" say that Reznikov can be dismissed from his post in a few weeks. Just yesterday, Kyrylo Budanov was one of several candidates for the post of minister, and today we are told that he is the only one. His candidacy is being lobbied by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

Regarding the fate of Oleksiy Reznikov, "not everything is so clear-cut." The only thing that is known for sure is that he will remain on the team. Last week there was information that he would head the Ministry of Justice, but this is not the case. A more likely option (and Zheleznyak also writes about this) is the Ministry of Strategic Industries. Currently, it is headed by Pavlo Ryabikin, who may go as an ambassador to one of Asian countries.

Back in the summer, the government discussed the possibility of liquidation or transformation of this ministry, there were various options — a kind of agency under the Ministry of Defense and even a merger with the Ministry of Digital.

After all, according to our information, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, has the idea of reincarnating this department.

Tonight, "Servants of the People" are gathering for a meeting of the faction with the participation of its chairman, David Arakhamiya, where they will be told about the upcoming personnel changes.