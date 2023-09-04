The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov resigned

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament). He informed about this on September 4 on Facebook.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At the same time, Rustem Umerov, who is supposed to replace Reznikov as a minister, submitted his resignation from the position of head of the State Property Fund.

On September 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that he would replace the Minister of Defense — "The Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction both with the military and with society as a whole." Oleksiy Reznikov will be replaced by Rustem Umyerov. The media wrote that Reznikov could be appointed ambassador to Britain, but he himself said that he was "not aware.”

Rustem Umyerov is a MP of the "Voice" faction, the head of the State Property Fund. He worked on the start of the "grain corridor" and also engaged in the exchange of prisoners. In the spring of 2022, Rustem Umyerov was part of the Ukrainian delegation that took part in several rounds of negotiations with Russia. He attended negotiations in Belarus and Turkey.