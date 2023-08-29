The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has appointed the head of the Army Resource Supply Agency

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov as the head of the Armed Forces Resource Supply Agency. He signed the decree on August 28 and announced it the same day at a press conference, as Ukrinform reports.

Reznikov and Zhumadilov agreed on a plan for further work and agreed that the Agency should be operational in the fall.

"He [Zhumadilov] has experience. There is trust in him. He has expertise. Therefore, I am convinced that we will move in this direction quite effectively," noted the Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Arsen Zhumadilov has experience in building state institutions, reforming public procurement, he was the first elected head of "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" at the competition. In April 2023, he headed the defense procurement reform team within the Office of Change Support at the Ministry of Defense.

In January 2022, the Ministry of Defense registered an agency that should deal with resource provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, it will buy military clothing, food, fuel and lubricants and other necessary things. Physically, the agency did not work, because Reznikov was looking for "a worthy candidate for the position of chairman, conducted interviews."