Portugal will train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Portugal has confirmed its readiness to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 aircraft.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, reports Ukrinform.

"Portugal is a member of our tank and aviation coalition. Today, Portugal has confirmed its readiness to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 aircraft," the president said.

Zelensky also discussed with the President of Portugal the supply of armored medical equipment and demining equipment to Ukraine.