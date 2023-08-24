Portugal will train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Portugal has confirmed its readiness to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 aircraft.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, reports Ukrinform.
"Portugal is a member of our tank and aviation coalition. Today, Portugal has confirmed its readiness to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 aircraft," the president said.
Zelensky also discussed with the President of Portugal the supply of armored medical equipment and demining equipment to Ukraine.
- On July 11, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, 11 countries and Ukraine signed a memorandum on the creation of a coalition to train Ukrainian military pilots on F-16 fighters. The coalition was led by Denmark and the Netherlands, and also included Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Great Britain.
- On August 19, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov informed that Ukrainian pilots have already started training on the F-16 in Great Britain and Sweden. On August 20, during his visit to Denmark, Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian pilots who are studying at the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup Air Base.
- The USA, in turn, has already approved the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine after the completion of Ukrainian pilot training.
- On August 20, Zelensky said that the Netherlands can transfer 42 fighter jets, and Denmark — 19. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hope that the first group of six F-16s will head to Ukraine closer to the New Year.
- Several independent sources of broadcaster TV2 stated that Norway has decided to transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. Thus, it will become the third NATO country, after the Netherlands and Denmark, to provide Ukraine with these fighter jets.