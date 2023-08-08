News

SBI opened 112 cases against officials of the military commissions

Anhelina Sheremet
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been investigating 112 cases involving military commissar officials, 15 of which have already been brought to court.

SBI reported this on August 8.

The verification of the activities and lifestyle of military commissariat employees is still ongoing.

Among the high-profile cases: