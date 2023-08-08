SBI opened 112 cases against officials of the military commissions

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been investigating 112 cases involving military commissar officials, 15 of which have already been brought to court.
SBI reported this on August 8.
The verification of the activities and lifestyle of military commissariat employees is still ongoing.
Among the high-profile cases:
- Zaporizhzhia regional military officer who enriched his entourage with military pay and helped hide from the criminal court;
- the Transcarpathian military commissar, who forced soldiers to build his estate;
- an official of the military commissariat in the Kyiv region, who helped to cross the border illegally;
- a Poltava soldier who brutally beat his subordinate;
- the head of the Rivne Regional Military Committee, who beat a soldier;
- enrichment of Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov;
- an employee of the Military Committee of the Cherkasy region, who for $10 000 hid men from serving in the army;
- in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region — issuance of fictitious documents for crossing the border.
- In June, a villa in Spain was found at the former head of the Odesa Military Commissariat Yevhen Borysov. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all military commissions. The first results of the inspection are more than 2 300 appeals regarding the improper work of military commissions, 102 heads and their deputies are currently being checked.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC are replaced by men who were wounded in the war.