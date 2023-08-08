The court arrested the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Committee, who assigned combat payments to his entourage

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Committee, who organized a scheme to enrich his entourage, with the right to bail in the amount of 3 million hryvnias.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on August 8.

On August 3, the man was detained. The investigation established that in 2022, while serving as the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Committee, he sent close subordinates to the combat brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly to perform combat missions. As a result, servicemen who did not take part in battles were charged groundless payments in the amount of 981.3 thousand hryvnias.

The man also employed representatives of the local crime scene to help them avoid prosecution of criminal cases for particularly serious crimes. The man is accused of exceeding his official authority under martial law, and faces up to 12 years in prison.