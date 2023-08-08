The court arrested the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Committee, who assigned combat payments to his entourage

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Committee, who organized a scheme to enrich his entourage, with the right to bail in the amount of 3 million hryvnias.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on August 8.
On August 3, the man was detained. The investigation established that in 2022, while serving as the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Committee, he sent close subordinates to the combat brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly to perform combat missions. As a result, servicemen who did not take part in battles were charged groundless payments in the amount of 981.3 thousand hryvnias.
The man also employed representatives of the local crime scene to help them avoid prosecution of criminal cases for particularly serious crimes. The man is accused of exceeding his official authority under martial law, and faces up to 12 years in prison.
- In June, a villa in Spain was found at the former head of the Odesa Military Commissariat Yevhen Borysov. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all military commissions. The first results of the inspection are more than 2 300 appeals regarding the improper work of military commissions, 102 heads and their deputies are currently being checked. For example, in Transcarpathia, an employee of the district military committee forced the military to build him a house.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC are replaced by men who were wounded in the war.