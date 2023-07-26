The Ministry of Defense published the first results of the inspection of military commissions

The Ministry of Defense received more than 2 300 complaints regarding the improper operation of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRC and SSC). Currently, the management is checking 102 heads and deputy heads of TRCs and joint ventures.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

According to him, the inspection is ongoing, the offenders are brought to justice, and the work of the military commissions is being improved.

Working groups of the Ministry of Defense, which work in the regions, have also been created.

"We are analyzing everything — service experience, reputation, information in public space, appeals from citizens who came to the hotline and through other channels," noted the deputy minister and added that work is ongoing on changing regulations and digitizing the work of picking centers.

At the same time, law enforcement officers are checking the leadership of the military commissions, where there were complaints about the corruption component of the work.

"The National Agency on Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has created a database that includes all heads and deputy heads of TRCs that should be checked. Lifestyle monitoring has already started for 102 people," Pavlyuk stated.

He added that since the beginning of the war, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been investigating 106 criminal proceedings regarding violations during the work of the TRC and SSC, military medical commissions.

21 people were notified of the suspicion, eight of which have already been sent to court.