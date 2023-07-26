The National Police detained employees of the military commissariats who created conscription evasion schemes

In the Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernivtsi regions, the National Police detained organizers of corruption schemes involving draft evasion. They turned out to be employees of military commissariats.

The bribes received by those involved ranged from 9 000 hryvnias to $1 500.

In Volyn, the deputy chief of one of the district military commissars demanded $1 000 from a conscript.

An official of one of the district military committees in the Dnipropetrovsk region received $1 000 and 12 000 hryvnias for promising to "delay" the draft for as long as possible.

In the Chernivtsi region, two servicemen were exposed for systematically extorting bribes for preparing fictitious documents for conscripts about their unfitness for military service. The person involved was detained during the next "tranche" of 9 000 hryvnias.

All detainees were informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and selected precautionary measures.