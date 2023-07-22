NACP will check all military commissars, as well as their relatives and mistresses

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention will check the entire leadership of the Military Committees of Ukraine within three months.
Oleksandr Novikov, the head of the agency, stated this on the air of the telethon.
According to him, NACP has turned to the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff for the list of military commissars and will check each one. Including their "relatives, drivers, cooks, lovers, and mistresses". Novikov added that during the war, abuse of military commissars was not just a corruption violation, but "high treason from the point of view of ethics."
- On June 22, the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" published an investigation that the family of the head of the TPC (territorial procurement center) of Odesa, Yevhen Borysov, bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borisovʼs mother has a villa for more than $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class at a price of $100,000 or more, his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TPCs.
- On June 23, President Zelensky instructed Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, will check all military committees in all regions of the country.
- On June 28, it became known that the Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by decision of the Headquarters and his duties are temporarily performed by a deputy.
- On July 19, NACP reported that Borysov illegally appropriated 188 million hryvnias.
- On July 22, Borysov was informed of suspicion under three articles — illegal enrichment, voluntary leaving the place of duty and evasion of duty. Now he faces up to 10 years in prison and wanted.