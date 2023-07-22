NACP will check all military commissars, as well as their relatives and mistresses

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention will check the entire leadership of the Military Committees of Ukraine within three months.

Oleksandr Novikov, the head of the agency, stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, NACP has turned to the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff for the list of military commissars and will check each one. Including their "relatives, drivers, cooks, lovers, and mistresses". Novikov added that during the war, abuse of military commissars was not just a corruption violation, but "high treason from the point of view of ethics."