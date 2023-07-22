Odesa ex-military commissar Yevhen Borysov was informed of the suspicion. The search issue is being resolved

Odesa ex-military commissar Yevhen Borysov was informed of suspicion under three articles — illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code), voluntary abandonment of the place of service (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code), and evasion of duty (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code). Now he faces up to ten years in prison.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the Borysov family bought a villa in Spain and a premium-class car for a total of 151 million hryvnias during martial law, which journalists were the first to learn about. In December of last year, Borysov did not show up for work for more than two weeks after being treated in a hospital, and then at the end of December, he illegally went abroad for a month. During this time, he visited Moldova, Turkey, Seychelles, and Spain.

Currently, the issue of the search for Borysov and the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.