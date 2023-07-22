Odesa ex-military commissar Yevhen Borysov was informed of the suspicion. The search issue is being resolved

Odesa ex-military commissar Yevhen Borysov was informed of suspicion under three articles — illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code), voluntary abandonment of the place of service (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code), and evasion of duty (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code). Now he faces up to ten years in prison.
This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
According to the investigation, the Borysov family bought a villa in Spain and a premium-class car for a total of 151 million hryvnias during martial law, which journalists were the first to learn about. In December of last year, Borysov did not show up for work for more than two weeks after being treated in a hospital, and then at the end of December, he illegally went abroad for a month. During this time, he visited Moldova, Turkey, Seychelles, and Spain.
Currently, the issue of the search for Borysov and the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" published an investigation that the family of the head of the TCC (territorial procurement center) of Odesa, Yevhen Borysov, bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for more than $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class at a price of $100,000 or more; his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TCCs.
- On June 23, President Zelenskyy instructed Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny to dismiss Yevhen Borisov from his post immediately, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, will check all military committees in all regions of the country.
- On June 28, it became known that the Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by decision of the Headquarters and his duties are temporarily performed by a deputy.
- On July 19, NACP reported that Borysov illegally appropriated 188 million hryvnias.