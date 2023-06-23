Zelensky instructed Zaluzhny to release the Odesa military commissar, whose villa in Spain was found

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, instructed the Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov, who had a villa in Spain, from the post of Odesa military commissar.

Zelensky announced this on June 23 following the results of the Stavka meeting.

Zelensky also instructed to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, will check all military committees in all regions of the country. This commission will be headed by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, General Pavlyuk.

Evgeny Borisov.