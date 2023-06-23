Zelensky instructed Zaluzhny to release the Odesa military commissar, whose villa in Spain was found

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, instructed the Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov, who had a villa in Spain, from the post of Odesa military commissar.
Zelensky announced this on June 23 following the results of the Stavka meeting.
Zelensky also instructed to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, will check all military committees in all regions of the country. This commission will be headed by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, General Pavlyuk.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" published an investigation that the family of the head of the TPC (territorial procurement center) of Odesa, Yevhen Borisov, bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borisovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100,000 or more; his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borisovʼs family, so the value of his fleet is approximately $500,000. The total value of Borisovʼs property is €4.5 million. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TPCs.