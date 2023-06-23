The Verkhovna Rada initiates an inspection of all MC after an investigation by journalists about the wealth of the Odesa commissar

The head of the “Servant of the People” faction in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) David Arakhamiya initiates an inspection of all regional territorial recruitment centers (TRC) (military commissariats — MC) after the scandal with the head of the Odesa regional TRC Yevhen Borysov.

He noted that he is preparing an appeal to law enforcement agencies and is taking personal control of the investigation.

"At the same time, I am initiating an appeal to the authorized bodies to conduct similar inspections of the military committees of all regions," he noted.

Whatʼs the scandal?

The publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] in its investigation called "Battalion Spain" talked about how the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) Yevhen Borysov lives while a full-scale war continues in Ukraine.

A man from Odesa brought a premium car from another country under the guise of humanitarian aid. He also has a villa on the Spanish coast in Marbella, which is registered to his mother.

In total, the military commanderʼs family owns three cars with a total value of $500 000, and the total value of his property is €4.5 million.

Currently, Yevhen Borysov continues to perform his duties, as the official investigation did not find grounds for his removal from office.