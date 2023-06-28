OC “South”: Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov was dismissed by the decision of the Staff

According to the decision of the Staff of the Odesa military commissar, Yevhen Borysov, who had a villa in Spain, was dismissed from his post.

The head of the press center of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk told about this on the air of Channel 24.

Now Borysovʼs work is performed by his deputy, until the command appoints a new head of the Odesa Territorial Procurement Center (TPC).

Law enforcement agencies are also working on the case — forming an evidence base, and the Operational Command "South", according to Humenyuk, provides them with all the necessary information.