OC “South”: Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov was dismissed by the decision of the Staff

According to the decision of the Staff of the Odesa military commissar, Yevhen Borysov, who had a villa in Spain, was dismissed from his post.
The head of the press center of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk told about this on the air of Channel 24.
Now Borysovʼs work is performed by his deputy, until the command appoints a new head of the Odesa Territorial Procurement Center (TPC).
Law enforcement agencies are also working on the case — forming an evidence base, and the Operational Command "South", according to Humenyuk, provides them with all the necessary information.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published an investigation that the family of the head of the TPC (territorial procurement center) of Odesa Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100 000 or more, his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borysovʼs family, so the total value of his fleet is approximately $500 000. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TPCs.
- On June 23, President Zelensky instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, will check all military committees in all regions of the country.