The SBI exposed the military commissar in frauds with salaries and aid to the Zaporizhzhia extra-individual

The State Bureau of Investigation detained the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Committee. He illegally raised the salaries of close military personnel and helped local criminals evade responsibility. Currently, he heads the Donetsk regional procurement center.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

On his post in Zaporizhzhia from July to December 2022, the military officer illegally sent close subordinates to the combat brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly to perform combat tasks, but they did not participate in battles and were unjustifiably in the front-line zone. Thanks to fictitious certificates, additional combat allowances of 981.3 thousand hryvnias were charged to these soldiers. One of them also submitted documents for receiving 700,000 hryvnias in cash assistance in connection with the loss of working capacity allegedly due to participation in hostilities.

Also, the suspect employed representatives of local crime in the Military Committee to help them avoid trial for particularly serious crimes. One of the "authorities" was helped by a soldier to remove himself from military registration in order to go abroad.

Security forces conducted searches of the workplaces and residences of the head of the Military Commissariat in Zaporizhzhia and Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. The soldier was detained, and he was informed of the suspicion of exceeding his official powers, committed under the conditions of martial law (Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 5). The man faces up to 12 years in prison.