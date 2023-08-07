A soldier beat his subordinate in the Poltava region. He has a concussion and a torn ear

In the Poltava region, the head of one of the district departments of the Military Committee together with two other military men beat a subordinate until he lost consciousness.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on August 7.

The head of the district territorial recruit center (TRC) had a personal dislike for the victim, because he openly talked about various conflict situations that existed in the team. In order to "shut the subordinateʼs mouth", the soldier decided to conduct "educational work".

The official took with him the chief sergeant and a soldier (they are subordinates of the victim), around midnight they drove to the victimʼs house and called him over the phone for a conversation. When the man came out of the house, he was surrounded and after a verbal altercation began to beat him. Most of the blows were to the body and head. The victim lost consciousness for a while, the neighbors called an ambulance for the military. In the hospital, he was diagnosed with numerous bruises, a concussion, a fatal head wound and a torn ear.

The head of the district TRC, as well as another participant in the beating, were informed of the suspicion of exceeding official powers and violence against the chief. As for the suspicion of the third participant in the beating, they are still deciding. They face imprisonment for up to 12 years.