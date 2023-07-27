In the Rivne region, military commissars beat a soldier. One of the officers was found with drugs

In the Rivne region, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed the heads of regional and district military committees who beat a soldier. One of the officers was found with drugs.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

The colonel and lieutenant colonel learned that the driver of the rifle company planned to report their violations while on duty. Because of this, they beat the man with a club and filmed it on the phone. Officials also put the victim on his knees and forced him to beg for forgiveness.

According to "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"], the head of the Rivne Regional Territorial Center for Staffing and Social Support is Serhiy Lutsyuk. The publication published the full video. On it, the head of the territorial recruitment center (TRC) talks to a beaten soldier about drugs. The one in the video admits that he was caught with amphetamine by law enforcement officers and now one of them is demanding compromising documents on the leadership of the Military Commissariat, or helping to expose the leadership for corruption.

SBI searched the place of work, residence and car of the military commissars and found a phone with evidence and bullets.

The head of the Rivne District Military Committee was found with eight bags of a white substance, which may be amphetamine, as well as paraphernalia for its use. The official was detained. He was charged with illegal possession of psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale in large quantities (Part 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The head of the regional military committee was notified of suspicion of abuse of authority or official authority by a military official committed under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He can spend up to 12 years behind bars. A military serviceman was also detained.