Eco-activist Greta Thunberg came to Kyiv. She is part of the group on the environmental consequences of war

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg came to Kyiv. She is a member of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War.
This was announced on June 29 by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.
Thunberg met with Volodymyr Zelenskyi. She is part of an international group that will assess the consequences of hostilities for the environment, in particular, the scale of ecocide after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam.
The eco-activist also promised that she would involve representatives of environmental public organizations in the dialogue in order to draw attention to the environmental consequences of the war.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. According to preliminary information, 10 people died, and 42 people are considered missing.
- The estimated amount of damage to the environment due to Russiaʼs detonation of the Kakhovka HPP already exceeds 55 billion hryvnias. Losses from the death of wild animals are estimated at almost 900 million hryvnias. Also, due to the undermining of the hydroelectric power station, the Veliky Lug and Kamianska Sich national parks are turning into a desert, the losses amounting to almost 90 billion.