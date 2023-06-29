Eco-activist Greta Thunberg came to Kyiv. She is part of the group on the environmental consequences of war

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg came to Kyiv. She is a member of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War.

This was announced on June 29 by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Thunberg met with Volodymyr Zelenskyi. She is part of an international group that will assess the consequences of hostilities for the environment, in particular, the scale of ecocide after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

The eco-activist also promised that she would involve representatives of environmental public organizations in the dialogue in order to draw attention to the environmental consequences of the war.