Russia refuses to allow the UN mission from reaching the left bank of the Kherson region

Russia refuses to allow the humanitarian mission of the UN to the people on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson кegion, who were affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
The humanitarian coordinator of the UN in Ukraine Denise Brown stated this.
The Russians have rejected a request for access to the occupied territories of the region, but the UN emphasizes that it will continue to work to get there.
Denise Brown called on Russia to act as it is obliged to do under international humanitarian law — not to refuse help to people who need it.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On June 8, the United Nations announced that it would form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that would go to the occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. UN units will go to the temporarily occupied territories as soon as Russia provides access and security guarantees.
- On June 10, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky criticized international organizations: "When international organizations, which are supposed to protect life on a global scale, do not even have time to form and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory in a week, when some world actors do not dare to come out even with clear and strong statements, who would condemn this next Russian war crime, terrorists are simply fueled by this weakness of the world, this indifference — it encourages them." In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Zelensky stated that international organizations do not go to the affected territories, "because this is not their mandate."
- The Russian Federation denied the UN access to the affected territories of the Kherson Region on June 13 as well. That is, it did not provide security guarantees for crossing the front line to the left bank of the Dnipro River.
- The American newspaper The New York Times came to the conclusion that Russia blew up the underwater passage to the engine room. The publication emphasizes: the facts clearly indicate that the explosion at the dam was arranged by the party that controls it — Russia.
- 17 people died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. 31 people are considered missing.