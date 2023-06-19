Russia refuses to allow the UN mission from reaching the left bank of the Kherson region

Russia refuses to allow the humanitarian mission of the UN to the people on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson кegion, who were affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

The humanitarian coordinator of the UN in Ukraine Denise Brown stated this.

The Russians have rejected a request for access to the occupied territories of the region, but the UN emphasizes that it will continue to work to get there.

Denise Brown called on Russia to act as it is obliged to do under international humanitarian law — not to refuse help to people who need it.