WSJ: Iran uses Chinese components for the rapid production of drones, which then end up in the Russian Federation

Chinese spare parts for drones arrive in Iran, which allows them to be quickly produced and transferred to Russia.
The Wall Street Journal writes about it.
Journalists of the publication received data that three months are enough for the production and transfer of weapons to the Russian occupiers of Iran.
Among other things, it was recorded that in the spring, Western experts found a Chinese part manufactured in 2023 in an Iranian drone shot down over Ukraine. It was a voltage converter.
For the first time, researchers from the British group Conflict Armament Research, which monitors global arms supply chains, found a part in Iranian drones manufactured in 2023.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of complicity in the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine due to the supply of weapons to Russia and initiated the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran. On April 20, it became known that the Russians received a new batch of Iranian drones — this is evidenced by the markings on the downed Shaheds.
- In March, the US imposed sanctions on Chinese companies that sold parts for drones to Iran. While in January, the Administration of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, provided the Chinese government with evidence that China is helping Russia in the war with Ukraine
- On March 27, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia is supplying Iran with cyber weapons in exchange for drones, and in April — that Iran has transferred 300,000 artillery shells to Russia over the past six months.
- The official representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said on May 16 that Iran has supplied Russia with almost 400 drones since August 2022.
- American intelligence believes that Iran is helping Russia build a factory for the production of drones in Tatarstan. Preparations are already visible on satellite images. Earlier, the Sky News channel published a contract between Russia and Iran for the supply of weapons. This may be the first documentary confirmation that Tehran is selling weapons to the Kremlin to wage war against Ukraine.