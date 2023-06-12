WSJ: Iran uses Chinese components for the rapid production of drones, which then end up in the Russian Federation

Chinese spare parts for drones arrive in Iran, which allows them to be quickly produced and transferred to Russia.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

Journalists of the publication received data that three months are enough for the production and transfer of weapons to the Russian occupiers of Iran.

Among other things, it was recorded that in the spring, Western experts found a Chinese part manufactured in 2023 in an Iranian drone shot down over Ukraine. It was a voltage converter.

For the first time, researchers from the British group Conflict Armament Research, which monitors global arms supply chains, found a part in Iranian drones manufactured in 2023.