US intelligence: Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory. Preparations are already visible on satellite images

Iran gives Russia materials for the construction of a factory for the production of drones in the Republic of Tatarstan — in the special economic zone "Alabuga";.

This is evidenced by the conclusion of American intelligence, which the White House published together with a satellite image taken in April 2023, the Associated Press reports.

According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, Washington suggests that the plant could start operating in early 2024. And the satellite image shows the industrial area where it will probably be built.

Back in December 2022, the White House stated that Moscow and Tehran planned to create an assembly line for the production of drones in Russia. Now it has gone beyond the plans.

John Kirby also said that Iran continues to supply the Russian invaders with attack drones. They are delivered across the Caspian Sea from Amirabad in Iran to Makhachkala in Russia.