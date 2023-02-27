CIA: Russia is helping Iran with its missile program in exchange for weapons supplies

CIA Director William Burns said that the Russians are helping Iran develop its missile program. In exchange for this, the Iranians give Russia the weapons it uses in the war against Ukraine.

CNN writes about it.

According to him, the alliance between Russia and Iran is developing rapidly and is already becoming “disturbing”.

Burns said the CIA is also seeing signs that Russia is offering to help the Iranians with their missile program, and is at least considering providing fighter jets to Iran in exchange for military aid.

He also described his talks with the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. According to him, the discussion was “quite depressing”.