Since September, the Ukrainian military has shot down approximately 500 Iranian drones

Since September, when the Russian occupiers began using Iranian kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian Air Defense has already destroyed almost 500 such drones.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, announced this on the air of the telethon.

“The number of downed drones is already approaching 500 since 9/11. Thatʼs half a thousand drones shot down. A little less cruise missiles. I count attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine since September 11," Ihnat said.

When asked how many Iranian drones were left in Russia, Ihnat replied that earlier the Ukrainian special services said that the last batch received by Russia contained 250 drones. So if you count the ones shot down during the last attacks, Russia has about half of this batch left.

According to Ihnat, the Russian Federation can deliver the next batch of drones from Iran, so Ukraine is preparing for new massive attacks.