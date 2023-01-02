At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 22 air targets over Kyiv. There are emergency power outages in the city

On the night of January 2, the Air Defense Forces shot down 22 aerial targets over Kyiv.

This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

According to Mayor Vitaliy Klychko, an explosion occurred in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, and the wounded 19-year-old man was hospitalized.

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed that the debris of the downed drone fell on the road. The windows in the nearby house are damaged.

"As a result of the night shelling of the capital, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. There are emergency power outages in the city. Accordingly, heat supply facilities are de-energized," the mayor of Kyiv noted and added that the water supply in the capital is working normally.