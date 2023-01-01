Air defense forces shot down 45 kamikaze drones at night

Air defense forces shot down 45 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones on New Yearʼs Eve.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that 13 drones were destroyed on December 31, 2022, and 32 more in the new year.

These 32 drones attacked Kyiv. They were all shot down. Their debris fell on a playground in the Dnipro district and on a car in the Shevchenkiv district. There are no casualties.