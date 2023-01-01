News

On New Yearʼs Eve, air defense forces shot down 32 enemy targets over Kyiv

Kostia Andreikovets
On New Yearʼs Eve, the Air Defense Forces shot down 32 enemy air targets over Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Russian troops attacked Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones. No "arrivals" were recorded, and only a car in the Shevchenkiv district was damaged due to falling debris.