On New Yearʼs Eve, air defense forces shot down 32 enemy targets over Kyiv

On New Yearʼs Eve, the Air Defense Forces shot down 32 enemy air targets over Kyiv.
The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Russian troops attacked Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones. No "arrivals" were recorded, and only a car in the Shevchenkiv district was damaged due to falling debris.
- On December 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhzhia regions. They hit exclusively on civilian objects. The Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down 12 of more than 20 missiles. More than 20 people were injured, one person died.